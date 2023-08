(@FahadShabbir)

DAMMAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :� The Saudi national team beat Panama 2-1 yesterday in their match at the 2023 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Dominican Republic Mohammed Ali Al Shanqiti scored the team's first goal in the 53rd minute, while Taresh Hazzazi scored the second in the 70th minute.