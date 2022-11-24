UrduPoint.com

Saudi National Team Starts Preparations For Poland's Match

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :-- The Saudi national team started training today in preparation of its match against Poland on Saturday in the second round of Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

While the Saudi players participated in recovery exercises under the supervision of coach Ereve Renard, the player, Riad Sharahili, resumed his training with the medical staff.

On the other hand, Salman Al-Faraj, a midfielder, was forced to leave the match against Argentina due to injury, and further medical tests revealed a shin bone injury.

Al-Akhdar (the Greens) will continue preparations tomorrow at a training session that begins at 4:00 pm and is open to the media outlets for the first 15 minutes.

