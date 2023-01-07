Saudi national team tops its group in Gulf 25 by wining Yemeni counterpart

Basra, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi national team achieved a 2-0 victory over Yemen, in the match that brought them together at Basra International Stadium, in the first round of the group stage in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup 2023 in Basra.

Saudi player, Sumayhan Al-Nabit managed to score the Saudi national team's first goal against Yemen, in the 19th minute, with a shot that hit the right corner of goalkeeper Salem Al-Harish's net.

Musab Al-Juwayr added the second goal for the Saudi national team in the 34th minute from a penalty kick, which Samihan Al-Nabit got after he was obstructed inside the penalty area.

Thus, the Saudi national team scored the first 3 points at the start of its march in the 25th Gulf Cup, to lead the first group, while Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman came in second place after a goalless draw in the opening match, while Yemen's balance was frozen without points.