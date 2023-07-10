Open Menu

Saudi National Teams Earn Another 4 Medals In Arab Games In Algeria

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi national teams earn another 4 medals in Arab Games in Algeria

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi national teams participating in the 15th Pan Arab Games, being held in Algeria won 4 medals, bringing the total to 9, 4 silver, and 5 bronzes.

The bronze medals were bagged by Al-Hasna Al-Hammad in sabre fencing and Fawzia Al-Khaibri in epee fencing, Mashael Al-Hazmi, Munira Al-Darwish and Dania Sambawa of the Saudi women's cycling team in race against the clock for a distance of 29.8. km and Hassan Al-Harthy in weight 55 kg, in the Romanian wrestling competitions.

