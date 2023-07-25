Open Menu

Saudi National U18 Football Team Warming Up For COTIF 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Saudi national U18 football team warming up for COTIF 2023

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi national under-18 football team continued today its training in Spain as it warms up for the COTIF tournament 2023, which is set to kick off on Thursday, 27 July.

This evening's training session, included fitness and tactical exercises, under the supervision of Eric Bruegherer, the French coach of the green falcons, nickname of Saudi national teams, and his technical staff. The green falcons will also perform a two-a-day training tomorrow. -

