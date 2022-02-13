UrduPoint.com

Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Transfers 4% Of Shares To Sovereign Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Saudi oil giant Aramco transfers 4% of shares to sovereign fund

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Energy-giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday said it had transferred four percent of its shares to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund, the state news agency SPA reported.

Quoting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA reported that the "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy".

