UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Oil Giant Aramco's Net Income Down 44 Pct In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Saudi oil giant Aramco's net income down 44 pct in 2020

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) on Sunday announced a net income of 49 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020, down from 88.2 billion dollars in 2019, or 44.4 percent.

Aramco, in a statement, attributed the reduction to lower crude prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described it as "one of the most challenging years in recent history." However, the company also declared a dividend of 75 billion U.S. dollars for the year, which Nasser said reflects the outcome of the company's strong performance.

Through its flexible capital program and prudent financial management, said Nasser, the company was able to adjust spending and focus on high-return opportunities.

Capital expenditure in 2020 was 27 billion dollars due to the implementation of optimization and efficiency programs, representing a significant saving on capital expenditure of 33 billion dollars in 2019.

Aramco expects capital expenditure for 2021 to be around 35 billion dollars, significantly lower than the previous guidance of 40-45 billion dollars.

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi Sunday 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

RTA signs MoU with Sharjah Commerce and Tourism to ..

11 minutes ago

SZBA reveals shortlists for ‘Arab Culture in Oth ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.