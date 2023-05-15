Saudi Olympic, Paralympic Committee delegation arrives in Lausanne city

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, arrived on Sunday in the Swiss city of Lausanne, on a four-day visit, during which he will meet with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, as well as the President of the Italian Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago, and a number of professional athletes.

The delegation of the committee, includes Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee; Princess Dalil bint Nahar bin Saud, CEO of the Organizing Committee for Riyadh 2034 Asian Games; member of the board of Directors Adwaa Al-Arifi; the Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen; and the Managing Director Sport at NEOM Jan Paterson.