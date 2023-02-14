UrduPoint.com

Saudi Plane Carrying Aid Lands In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Saudi plane carrying aid lands in Syria

Aleppo, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Saudi Arabian plane carrying aid to quake-hit Syria landed in second city Aleppo Tuesday -- the first in more than a decade of war, a transport ministry official told AFP.

Planeloads of foreign aid have landed in Syria since a 7.

8-magnitude quake struck the war-torn country and neighbouring Türkiye killing more than 35,000 people.

The Saudi plane landed at Aleppo International Airport carrying 35 tonnes of food aid, state news agency SANA reported.

Two more Saudi planes are scheduled to land Wednesday and Thursday, another transport ministry official, Suleiman Khalil, told AFP.

The last such flight landed in Syria in February 2012.

Related Topics

Syria Saudi Aleppo February Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

25 minutes ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all intâ€™l partners: FM

26 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

2 hours ago
 NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation t ..

NA Deputy Speaker calls for enhanced cooperation to deal with issue of water sho ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital gives medical care for Turkish earthquake victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.