Saudi plane carrying aid lands in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

Aleppo, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A Saudi Arabian plane carrying aid to quake-hit Syria landed in second city Aleppo Tuesday -- the first in more than a decade of war, a transport ministry official told AFP.

Planeloads of foreign aid have landed in Syria since a 7.

8-magnitude quake struck the war-torn country and neighbouring Türkiye killing more than 35,000 people.

The Saudi plane landed at Aleppo International Airport carrying 35 tonnes of food aid, state news agency SANA reported.

Two more Saudi planes are scheduled to land Wednesday and Thursday, another transport ministry official, Suleiman Khalil, told AFP.

The last such flight landed in Syria in February 2012.