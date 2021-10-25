Saudi pledges more than $1 bn in new climate initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia pledged more than $1 billion in new environmental initiatives on Monday, taking further steps to bolster environmental credentials of the world's top oil exporter.

"Today we are initiating a green era for the area, believing that these changes are not only for the environment but also for the economy and security," said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, and ahead of next week's COP26 global climate change summit.