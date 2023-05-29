Saudi Ports Authority: MSC Adds Dammam to Upper Gulf Express service

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of King Abdulaziz Port by container liner MSC to its Upper Gulf Express shipping service.

Launching at the end of May, the new route connects the Dammam-based hub with the Arabian Gulf ports of Khalifa, Sharjah and Umm Qasr through the use of a 4,000-TEU vessel.

The pan-GCC cargo link gives King Abdulaziz Port an added edge in regional trade besides fulfilling an important goal of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy that aims to boost the Kingdom's competitive standing as a key investment destination on the global maritime map.

A logistics center of excellence equipped with cutting-edge facilities and top-tier capabilities, King Abdulaziz Port continues to set one operational record after another, with the most recent one in March when it handled 18,553 TEUs on a single ship.