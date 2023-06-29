Open Menu

Saudi Project Dismantles 880 Landmines In Yemen In 3rd Week Of June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ADEN, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :-- A landmine clearance project in Yemen said its teams had dismantled 880 landmines in the war-torn country during the third week of June, the official Saba news agency reported Thursday.

The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) has successfully cleared 405,213 landmines since its inception in 2018, the Saba report added.

In cooperation with Yemen's government demining teams, the objective of the project is to remove all landmines and explosive devices in the country and create a safer environment for local communities.

Various Yemeni warring factions have laid a large number of mines and improvised explosive devices in the years-long military conflict, posing significant risks to civilians.

Yemen's demining experts said more than 1 million landmines have been laid since the outbreak of the civil war in late 2014 when the Houthi militia took control of several northern provinces and forced the government out of the capital Sanaa.

