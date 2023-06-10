UrduPoint.com

Saudi Quality Of Life Program Concludes Participation In Meetings Of UN-Habitat In Kenya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Saudi Quality of Life Program concludes participation in meetings of UN-Habitat in Kenya

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Quality of Life Program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded its participation in the meetings of the second session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), which was held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, from 5 to 9 June.

The program was represented in the delegation headed by the Mayor of the Eastern region, Eng. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubeir, the Program's CEO Khalid Al-Bakr, and many representatives of other sectors and countries worldwide.

Entitled "A sustainable urban future through Comprehensive and effective pluralism that Achieves the Goals of sustainable development," the meeting discussed organizational issues and the strategic plan of the UN-Habitat, in addition to reviewing the preparatory work for the second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly.

The meeting also witnessed discussion, educating and promoting climate action, and improving the urban environment.

Noura Al-Yousef, a member of the Quality of Life Program discussed the centering of society regarding the themes of quality of life and the promotion of its concept of urban governance, which works to improve the lives of individuals and communities while contributing to its implementation.

UN-Habitat aims to improve education and work on a better urban future, as its mission is to promote sustainable development of human settlements in the social and environmental fields and to provide adequate shelter for all through the development and implementation of joint projects within the framework of achieving an integrated approach to urban development. Sustainable.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Education Nairobi Saudi Arabia June All From

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

12 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

22 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.