Saudi Quality of Life Program concludes participation in meetings of UN-Habitat in Kenya

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Quality of Life Program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concluded its participation in the meetings of the second session of the General Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), which was held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, from 5 to 9 June.

The program was represented in the delegation headed by the Mayor of the Eastern region, Eng. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Jubeir, the Program's CEO Khalid Al-Bakr, and many representatives of other sectors and countries worldwide.

Entitled "A sustainable urban future through Comprehensive and effective pluralism that Achieves the Goals of sustainable development," the meeting discussed organizational issues and the strategic plan of the UN-Habitat, in addition to reviewing the preparatory work for the second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly.

The meeting also witnessed discussion, educating and promoting climate action, and improving the urban environment.

Noura Al-Yousef, a member of the Quality of Life Program discussed the centering of society regarding the themes of quality of life and the promotion of its concept of urban governance, which works to improve the lives of individuals and communities while contributing to its implementation.

UN-Habitat aims to improve education and work on a better urban future, as its mission is to promote sustainable development of human settlements in the social and environmental fields and to provide adequate shelter for all through the development and implementation of joint projects within the framework of achieving an integrated approach to urban development. Sustainable.