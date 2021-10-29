UrduPoint.com

Saudi Recalls Envoy To Lebanon Over Yemen Comments: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments: official

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia said Friday it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut's envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.

The kingdom ordered the "recall of the ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, and the departure of Lebanon's ambassador to the kingdom within 48 hours, and decided to halt all Lebanese imports", over the "insulting" remarks made this week by Lebanon's information minister, the foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Information Minister Yemen Riyadh Beirut Saudi Arabia Lebanon All

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

2 minutes ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

2 minutes ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

29 minutes ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.