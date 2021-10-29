Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia said Friday it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut's envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.

The kingdom ordered the "recall of the ambassador in Lebanon for consultations, and the departure of Lebanon's ambassador to the kingdom within 48 hours, and decided to halt all Lebanese imports", over the "insulting" remarks made this week by Lebanon's information minister, the foreign ministry said.