Saudi Renews Support For Yemen Political Solution After Biden Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:30 AM

Saudi renews support for Yemen political solution after Biden speech

Riyadh, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia reaffirmed support for a "comprehensive political solution" in Yemen, state media reported early Friday, after President Joe Biden ended US support for the kingdom's military campaign in the country.

"The kingdom has affirmed its firm position in support of a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and welcomes the US emphasis on the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis," the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed Biden's "commitment to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and counter threats against it", it added.

"We welcome President Biden's stated commitment to work with friends and allies to resolve conflicts, and deal with attacks from Iran & its proxies in the region," Prince Khalid bin Salman, the kingdom's deputy defence minister, wrote on Twitter.

"We look forward to continue working with our American partners to alleviate the humanitarian situation and find a solution to the Yemen crisis," he added.

Prince Khalid also welcomed the appointment of veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as a US special envoy for Yemen.

