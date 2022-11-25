Saudi Royal Court Advisor Arrives in Tanzania

Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, arrived in the city of Arusha in the United Republic of Tanzania today, on an official visit.

Upon arrival at Kilimanjaro International Airport, Qattan and the accompanying delegation were received by Arusha Regional Commissioner, John Mongella; Saudi Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania Abdullah bin Ali Al-Sharyan, and a number of embassy staff.