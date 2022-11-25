UrduPoint.com

Saudi Royal Court Advisor Arrives In Tanzania

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Saudi Royal Court Advisor Arrives in Tanzania

Tanzania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, arrived in the city of Arusha in the United Republic of Tanzania today, on an official visit.

Upon arrival at Kilimanjaro International Airport, Qattan and the accompanying delegation were received by Arusha Regional Commissioner, John Mongella; Saudi Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania Abdullah bin Ali Al-Sharyan, and a number of embassy staff.

Related Topics

Visit Saudi Arusha Tanzania Saudi Arabia Airport Court

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

2 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.