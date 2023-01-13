UrduPoint.com

Saudi Scouts Pavilion At Hajj Expo Showcases Its Services To Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Saudi Scouts Pavilion at Hajj Expo showcases its services to pilgrims

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association pavilion at the 2023 Hajj Expo showcased the efforts and willing spirit of members of the Scouting organization to serve and help pilgrims at the Holy Al Haram Mosque in Makkah and their main community development roles.

The pavilion exhibits a number of images and paintings revealing the volunteer efforts Saudi scouts are making to pilgrims and visitors to holy sites through the assistance they provide to several relevant government agencies and civil society organizations.

The pavilion also introduces visitors to the mapping data collection techniques used by members of the association as well as the role of Scouts in the provision of public services and their participation in crisis management efforts.

