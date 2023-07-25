Open Menu

Saudi Search, Rescue Team Reviews Works, Experiences In Humanitarian Field In Jeddah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Saudi search, rescue team reviews works, experiences in humanitarian field in Jeddah

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Directorate of Civil Defense has participated in the exhibition accompanying the fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent, the National Red Crescent Societies and the Red Cross of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, hosted by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in Jeddah.

The Saudi Search and Rescue team at the directorate reviewed the latest equipment and mechanisms according to the scientific methodology followed by international search and rescue teams. It highlighted the work of the directorate and its experiences in the humanitarian field globally.

