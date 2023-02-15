UrduPoint.com

Saudi Shooting Team To Take Part In ISSF World Championships Rifle/Pistol 2023 In Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Cairo, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi shooting team will participate in the Arab Championship as well as the ISSF World Championship for Pistol and Rifle Shooting, which will be held in shooting ranges in Egypt from 15 to 23 February.

The Saudi shooting team will be represented by the shooters Mohammed Al-Omari, Atallah Al-Enezi, Mohammed Al-Maliki, and Safar Al-Dossary in the pistol competitions, and shooters Hussein Al-Harbi, Misfer Al-Ammari, and Fayez Al-Anzi in the rifle competitions.

For his part, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed, the President of the Saudi Shooting Sport Federation, affirmed the readiness of the team's shooters to perform honorably, as is always the case with them, in light of the generous support this sector enjoys from the Kingdom's prudent leadership and with constant follow-up from the Minister of sports, Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and his deputy.

