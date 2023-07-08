Saudi sportsmen earn three medals in the Arab Games in Algeria

Algiers, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi national sports team earned on Saturday three medals (two silver and one bronze) in the Friday competitions, held as part of the 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria, bringing the total so far to four (three silver and one bronze).

Issa Ghazwani was awarded the silver medal in the 800-m race, which took place at the end of the athletics competitions held at the Olympic Stadium in the Algerian city of Oran.

Ghazwani finished the race in 1.47.71 minutes, behind Algerian Soleimani Mawla who finished in 1.

46.87 minutes; Tunisian Abdel Salam Ayouni won bronze with 1.48.19 minutes.

Al-Baraa Al-Qarni got the silver medal on the last day of the Paralympic Games, clocking 3.53.14 minutes in the 1,500-m wheelchair race in which Tunisian Mohamed Khlifi won the gold with a time of 3.52.20 minutes and UAE player Mohammed Al Mazrouei won the bronze with 3.58.5 minutes.

In swimming, Youssef Bouarish won bronze on the second day of the games in the 50-m freestyle competition with a time of 23.90 seconds.