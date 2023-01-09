UrduPoint.com

Saudi Squash Player Al Nasfan Excels In The England International Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Saudi squash player Al Nasfan Excels in the England International Championship

RIYADH, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :– Mohammed Al Nasfan, a Saudi squash team player, ranked eleventh internationally at the England World Junior and Youth Squash Championship, which was held in Birmingham, UK, from January 4 to 8, with the participation of 256 players representing 28 countries, it was reported here today.

Executive Director of the Saudi Squash Federation Khaled Al-Saad praised Al Nasfan for his outstanding achievement, given that Saudi Arabia is making its debut in this distinguished tournament, which saw the participation of several world top players.

Related Topics

Squash World Saudi Birmingham United Kingdom Saudi Arabia January From Top

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

31 minutes ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.