Saudi squash player Al Nasfan Excels in the England International Championship

RIYADH, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Mohammed Al Nasfan, a Saudi squash team player, ranked eleventh internationally at the England World Junior and Youth Squash Championship, which was held in Birmingham, UK, from January 4 to 8, with the participation of 256 players representing 28 countries, it was reported here today.

Executive Director of the Saudi Squash Federation Khaled Al-Saad praised Al Nasfan for his outstanding achievement, given that Saudi Arabia is making its debut in this distinguished tournament, which saw the participation of several world top players.