Saudi Stock Exchange Ends Higher At 10,728.45 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index has ended trading higher here today, gaining 1.58 points to close at 10,728.45 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SAR 4 billion, while the toll of shares traded was 146 million, divided into over 290,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day losing 47.86 points, to close at 19,319.35 points, with a valuation of SAR 13.5 million and an overall tally of more than 260,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 1,407 deals.

