Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Higher

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading higher here today, gaining 18.73 points to close at 10,234.52 points.

The total value of the trading reported was SAR 1.9 billion, while the toll of shares traded was 79 million, divided into over 200,000 deals.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 138.50 points, to close at 18,819.37 points, with a valuation of SAR 28.3million and an overall tally of more than 450,000 stocks traded and divided intoas many as 2,397 deals.