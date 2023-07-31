Saudi stock exchange main index ends trading lower at 11789 Points

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Saudi Stock Exchange main index ended trading lower today, losing 58.44 points to close at 11789.28 points.

The total value of trading reported was SAR 4.8 billion, while the total number of shares traded was 173 million. The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended the day by gaining 536.68 points to close at 25056.18 points, with a valuation of SAR 32.2 million.