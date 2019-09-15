UrduPoint.com
Saudi Stocks Dip 3% In First Session After Oil Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Saudi stocks dip 3% in first session after oil attack

Riyadh, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi shares dropped three percent at the start of trading Sunday, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the kingdom's production.

The Arab world's largest capital market shed some 200 points in the first few minutes after the opening bell, before regaining some of the losses.

The key energy sector plunged 4.7 percent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three percent.

