Saudi students won 10 medals in the Gulf Mathematical, Chemistry Olympiads

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi students won 10 medals in the first Gulf Chemistry Olympiad (GCHO) and the ninth Gulf Mathematical Olympiad (GMO), both organized by the Arab Bureau of education for the Gulf States. With over 50 secondary school students from Bureau member states, The Kingdom's students won 5 gold medals and 5 silver medals.

The Kingdom's students participating in the Olympiad won 4 medals in chemistry. Mohammed Suleiman Al-Hadlaq and Ali Habib Al-Saleh from the General Directorate of Education in the Riyadh Region won gold medals, whereas Abdullah Amin Al-Momtan and Hassan Abdul Jalil Al-Khalifah from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province won silver medals.

The Kingdom's students participating in mathematics won 6 medals. Abdul Rahman Thamer Abdul Rahman Nasif and Mohammed Rabea Hamza Hafeth from the General Directorate of Education in Madinah, and Eyad Ali Abdul Jalil from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Region won gold medals. Moath Saeed Ayeth Al-Qahtani, Abdul Karim Abdullah Salem Al-Salem, and Jana Ali Saad Al-Dosari from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Region won silver medals.