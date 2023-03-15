UrduPoint.com

Saudi Students Won 10 Medals In The Gulf Mathematical, Chemistry Olympiads

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi students won 10 medals in the Gulf Mathematical, Chemistry Olympiads

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi students won 10 medals in the first Gulf Chemistry Olympiad (GCHO) and the ninth Gulf Mathematical Olympiad (GMO), both organized by the Arab Bureau of education for the Gulf States. With over 50 secondary school students from Bureau member states, The Kingdom's students won 5 gold medals and 5 silver medals.

The Kingdom's students participating in the Olympiad won 4 medals in chemistry. Mohammed Suleiman Al-Hadlaq and Ali Habib Al-Saleh from the General Directorate of Education in the Riyadh Region won gold medals, whereas Abdullah Amin Al-Momtan and Hassan Abdul Jalil Al-Khalifah from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Province won silver medals.

The Kingdom's students participating in mathematics won 6 medals. Abdul Rahman Thamer Abdul Rahman Nasif and Mohammed Rabea Hamza Hafeth from the General Directorate of Education in Madinah, and Eyad Ali Abdul Jalil from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Region won gold medals. Moath Saeed Ayeth Al-Qahtani, Abdul Karim Abdullah Salem Al-Salem, and Jana Ali Saad Al-Dosari from the General Directorate of Education in the Eastern Region won silver medals.

Related Topics

Education Riyadh Saudi Salem Gold Silver From Arab

Recent Stories

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

9 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

12 minutes ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

12 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million cash dividend for H2 2022

12 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose term ..

AD Ports Group signs HoT for new multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire Port, Con ..

13 minutes ago
 MoHRE, GPSSA review developments related to NAFIS ..

MoHRE, GPSSA review developments related to NAFIS programme

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.