Saudi Team Starts Operating On Separation Of Syrian Siamese Twins

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Riyadh, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Crown Prince,in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the surgical team for the separation of Siamese twins led by the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah started on Thursday the operation of separating the Syrian Siamese twins, Bassam and Ihsan, at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City of Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

The 32-month-old Syrian Siamese twins, who weigh 19 kg together, are attached from birth at the lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestines.

The complex five-stage surgery is expected to last 9 hours and 30 minutes with a team of 26 surgeons, consultants, specialists, nursing, and technical personnel.

This operation comes under the directives of the Saudi leadership, becoming the 58th of the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins. Since 1990, the program has supervised 130 cases from 23 countries.

