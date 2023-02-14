Saudi team wins gold in Asian Athletics Championship for Futsal in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Closing its participation in the 10th Asian Athletics Championship for Futsal held in Astana, Kazakhstan from February 10 - 12, 2023, the Saudi team snatched gold and broke a number of national records.

Hussein Al-Huzam, won the gold for his team in the event which witnessed the participation of athletes from 31 countries.