Saudi Technical Team Arrives In Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tehran, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :A Saudi technical team has arrived in Tehran to discuss mechanisms for reopening the Kingdom's representations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in the implementation of the joint tripartite agreement between Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the People's Republic of China.

In the completion of what was agreed upon by the two sides during the talks session between the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, which took place in Beijing, on April 6, 2023.

The Saudi technical team, headed by Nasser bin Awad Al-Ghanoum, met with the Chief of Protocol at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Honardust, at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Tehran.

During the meeting, Al-Ghanoum expressed his thanks to the Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Honardust, for the warm welcome the team received, while Honardust expressed his country's readiness to provide all facilities and support to facilitate the mission of the Saudi team.

