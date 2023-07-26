Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Liberia on Independence Day

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished the Liberian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of Liberia steady progress and prosperity.