Saudi transfers oil giant Aramco shares to sovereign fund

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth 80 billion Dollars in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said Sunday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's effective ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy.

The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy.

The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) ... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the state SPA news agency.

Crown Prince Mohammed said he wants the investment fund to have one trillion dollars in assets by the end of 2025. The fund is the centrepiece of official moves to end economic reliance on oil.

"The shares will bolster the fund's strong financial position and high credit ratings in the medium term, as the PIF relies on the value of its assets and the returns on its assets under management for its funding strategy," he said.

The crown prince stressed that the Saudi state would remain the dominant Aramco shareholder with a 94 percent stake. Crown Prince Mohammed is also head of the PIF sovereign fund.

