Saudi-UK Parliamentary Friendship Committee Of Shura Council Meets With Delegation Of UK Parliament

Published February 13, 2023

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Presided over by Shura Council Member and Chairman of the Saudi-UK Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal bin Zagr held a meeting today with a delegation of members from the UK Parliament headed by Yasmine Qureshi.

During the meeting, they reviewed several issues of common interest in various fields, especially parliamentary issues between the Shura Council and the UK Parliament.

Furthermore, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields and stressed the importance of strengthening communication

