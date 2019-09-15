UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi 'willing And Able' To Respond To Attacks, Crown Prince Tells Trump

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saudi 'willing and able' to respond to attacks, crown prince tells Trump

Riyadh, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's crown prince told US President Donald Trump Saturday the kingdom was "willing and able" to respond to the latest attacks by Yemeni rebels on its oil facilities, state media reported.

"The kingdom is willing and able to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump during a phone call, referring to Yemen's Huthi rebels, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Oil Trump Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman Media

Recent Stories

Etisalat partners with Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers

50 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US Pre ..

51 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to improve life of common man ..

2 hours ago

Bowlers play second fiddle to batsmen on opening d ..

2 hours ago

Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of ..

2 hours ago

Arab League condemns drone attacks on Aramco's fac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.