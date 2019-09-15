Saudi 'willing and able' to respond to attacks, crown prince tells Trump

Riyadh, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's crown prince told US President Donald Trump Saturday the kingdom was "willing and able" to respond to the latest attacks by Yemeni rebels on its oil facilities, state media reported.

"The kingdom is willing and able to confront and deal with this terrorist aggression," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump during a phone call, referring to Yemen's Huthi rebels, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.