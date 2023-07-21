Open Menu

Saudi Women's Informatics Team Wins 3 Awards At EGOI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Women's Informatics Team won three international awards in the third edition of the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics 2023 (EGOI), which was held in Sweden from July 15 to 21 among 189 female students representing 52 countries.

According to the results, Leen Qanash, grade 12, from the Jeddah education Department, who underwent 1,862 hours of preparation and training, won a silver medal. Refal Al-Hazmi, grade 10, from the Tabuk Education Department, who underwent 1,585 hours of preparation and training, won bronze.

Jouri Al-Juhani, grade 12, from the Department of Education in Madinah, who underwent 1,862 hours of preparation and training at Mawhiba, won a bronze.

The Secretary-General of Mawhiba, Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa, attributed theseis achievements to the unlimited support by the Saudi leadership, which resulted in excellence among developed countries in international competitions. He congratulated the Ministry of Education, the students, their families, and schools for their outstanding achievement.

