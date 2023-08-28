Saudi youth cycling team clinches gold at the 2023 Asian Track Championships

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi youth cycling team clinched on Sunday the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships held in the Thai city of Suphan Buri from August 27th to August 30th, with the participation of 14 Asian teams.

The achievement realized by the Saudi youth team, consisting of "Jihad Al-Hassan, Fares Al-Mudhahi, Abdullah Al-Issa, Abdul-Rahman Azibi, and Salman Al-Salem," was in the team pursuit race.

The Hong Kong team secured the silver medal, while the bronze was claimed by the Thailand team.

In another achievement, the Saudi women's team snatched the bronze medal in the team sprint race, with cyclists "Dania Sambawa, Mounira Al Darwish, and Mourouj Felemban".

Furthermore, the Saudi cyclist Dania Sambawa contributed to this success by claiming a bronze medal in the scratch race.

On Saturday, the Saudi women's team clinched a total of four medals in the opening of the Asian Cup: two silver and two bronze.

Dania Sambawa secured the first two silver medals in the elimination and team pursuit races, while the first bronze was earned by Mourouj Felemban in the elimination race. Moreover, Munira Al-Dariush secured the second bronze in the team pursuit race.