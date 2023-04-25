Saudi youth delegation to ECOSOC youth forum 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum 2023, hosted on April 25-27, 2023, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Organized under the theme of "Accelerating the COVID-19 Recovery and Full Implementation of the 2030 Agenda with and for Youth", the gathering seeks to empower the next generation to engage directly with United Nations member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other key international actors.

The Saudi delegation attending ECOSOC Youth Forum 2023 will be led by Advisor at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning Othman Almoamar, youth representatives from Amec Foster Wheeler Energy & Partners Engineering Company and Salam for Cultural Communication.

Discussing pathways for realizing sustainable development will be high on the agenda during ECOSOC Youth Forum 2023, which will explore the progress made so far across several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), covering areas such as water and energy access as well as the need to build more resilient communities.

A three-day event, the forum will conclude by contributing to the preparation of the annual ECOSOC High-Level Political Forum.