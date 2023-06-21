UrduPoint.com

SAUDIA Airlines Advances 11 Places Globally In Skytrax Ranking

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SAUDIA airlines advances 11 places globally in Skytrax ranking

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The airline jumped to the 23rd spot in the 2023 rankings, based on traveler votes.

The announcement was made during the 54th Paris Air Show 2023, held in Paris, France.

SAUDIA has achieved significant progress in this ranking over the past few years, having jumped from 82nd to 51st place in 2017 and to 26th in 2021, earning the distinction of "World Most Improved Airline" in both years.

Related Topics

World France Saudi Paris Progress 2017 From Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

12 minutes ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

42 minutes ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

44 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.