SAUDIA airlines advances 11 places globally in Skytrax ranking

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The airline jumped to the 23rd spot in the 2023 rankings, based on traveler votes.

The announcement was made during the 54th Paris Air Show 2023, held in Paris, France.

SAUDIA has achieved significant progress in this ranking over the past few years, having jumped from 82nd to 51st place in 2017 and to 26th in 2021, earning the distinction of "World Most Improved Airline" in both years.