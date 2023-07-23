Open Menu

SAUDIA Airlines Launches Direct Flights To Birmingham

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SAUDIA airlines launches direct flights to Birmingham

Birmingham, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :SAUDIA airlines and Birmingham Airport held a ceremony marking the launch of the first direct regular flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, to Birmingham International Airport, in the United Kingdom.

Birmingham is SAUDIA's third destination in the United Kingdom, after Heathrow and Gatwick airports in London and Manchester Airport, respectively.

SAUDIA airlines group, which includes Flyadeal, aims to expand its route network by operating to 25 destinations on three continents by the end of 2023.

