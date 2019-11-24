UrduPoint.com
Saudi's Al Hilal Beat Urawa To Win AFC Champions League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Saudi's Al Hilal beat Urawa to win AFC Champions League

Saitama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Salem Al-Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis were the heroes as Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on aggregate to claim a record-equalling third Asian club title in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Dawsari scored with 16 minutes left and Gomis grabbed his 11th of the competition in injury time as the Saudi giants ended a 19-year wait for their third continental trophy, joining South Korea's Pohang Steelers as the only three-time Asian champions.

