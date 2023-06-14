UrduPoint.com

Saudi's MBS Heads To France, Macron Seeks Shift On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was on Wednesday heading to France where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, with Paris seeking intensified support from the oil-rich kingdom for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Macron's office said the two would speak on Friday over lunch at the president's Elysee Palace, adding that they would discuss "especially the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the rest of the world".

The de-facto ruler, known widely as "MBS", is no stranger to France, owning the opulent Chateau Louis XIV near Versailles outside Paris, a modern building that seeks to replicate the look of French imperial palaces.

The prince's stay in France could last some days, with MBS also due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23.

On Monday, he will also attend an official Saudi reception for Riyadh's candidacy to host Expo 2030.

