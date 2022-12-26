UrduPoint.com

Savage US Blizzard Leaves 31 Dead, Power Outages, Travel Snarls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31.

A crisis situation was unfolding in Buffalo, in western New York, where a blizzard has left the city marooned, with emergency services unable to reach high-impact areas.

"It is (like) going to a warzone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, where eight-foot (2.4-meter) snow drifts and power outages have made for life-threatening conditions.

Hochul told reporters Sunday evening that residents were still in the throes of a "very dangerous life-threatening situation" and warned anyone in the area to remain indoors.

More than 200,000 people across several eastern states woke up without power on Christmas morning and many more had their holiday travel plans upended, although the five-day-long storm featuring blizzard conditions and ferocious winds showed signs of easing.

The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend, stranded holiday travelers with thousands of flights canceled and trapped residents in ice- and snow-encrusted homes.

Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.

Officials described historically dangerous conditions in the snow-prone Buffalo region, with hours-long whiteouts and bodies discovered in vehicles and under snow banks as emergency workers struggled to search for those in need of rescue.

The city's international airport remains closed until Tuesday and a driving ban remained in effect for all of Erie County, where the lake-side metropolis is located.

"We now have what'll be talked about not just today but for generations (as) the blizzard of '22," Hochul said, adding that the brutality had surpassed the region's prior landmark snowstorm of 1977 in "intensity, the longevity, the ferocity of the winds."Due to frozen electric substations, some residents were not expected to regain power until Tuesday, with one frozen substation reportedly buried under 18 feet of snow, a senior county official said.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Snow Governor Christmas Vehicles Died Erie Buffalo New York United States Sunday All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed AlQasimi crowns Yahya Nadi with ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ title

7 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

16 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.