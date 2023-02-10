Savea says All Blacks will 'grow' from humbling defeats

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :A string of home defeats shattered the All Blacks' aura of invincibility but talisman Ardie Savea tells AFP that the three-time champions will find a "fix" before this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 29-year-old loose forward was a key member of an All Blacks side which uncharacteristically struggled for consistency in 2022, losing three times at home.

Back-to-back losses saw the All Blacks suffer a home Test series defeat to Ireland for the first time in their history.

More defeats followed in the Rugby Championship, away to South Africa in Mbombela, then at home against Argentina -- the Argentines' first win on New Zealand soil.

When the All Blacks bounced back during a topsy-turvy season with follow-up wins over the Springboks and Pumas, Savea was outstanding.

He repeatedly pinched possession off the Springboks and set up David Havili's crucial try in a 35-23 win in Johannesburg.

The All Blacks are not used to losing, an unusual feeling that Savea said "obviously sucks" and he wants no repeat of.

"I'm optimistic, so, for me, leading into this year we will take some growth out of it and fix things," he told AFP.

"Looking back, the main thing is we can't afford to win a great game, then believe the hype and lose one."He added: "It's about not being too emotional and just asking, 'What do we need to do to win?'"If we do our jobs consistently every week, like the All Blacks have done (in the past), results will take care of themselves."