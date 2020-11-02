UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saving Angkor Wat: Cambodia's Ninja Gardeners Tame Jungle Growth

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Saving Angkor Wat: Cambodia's ninja gardeners tame jungle growth

Siem Reap, Cambodia, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Stacking a ladder against the towering spires of Cambodia's archaeological marvel Angkor Wat, Chhoeurm Try gingerly scales the temple's exterior to hack away foliage before it damages the ancient facade.

The 50-year-old is part of a crack team of gardeners ensuring the kingdom's most valued heritage site is not strangled by overgrown tree saplings sprouting from the sandstone's cracks.

For two decades, Chhoeurm Try has made the treacherous climbs barefoot up to Angkor Wat's central tower, which rises 65 metres high (213 feet) above the archaeological complex in the northern city of Siem Reap.

"If we make a mistake, we will not survive," he tells AFP after returning to the ground.

But he soldiers on, aware that the fight to hack away tough roots is an ongoing battle against nature.

"When the sapling trees grow bigger, their roots go deep and cause the stones to fall apart," he says.

Preserving the dozens of temples at Angkor Archaeological Park is a delicate year-round job taken on by the 30-member team.

The world heritage site contains monuments dating from the 9th to 15th century, and was Cambodia's most popular tourist destination before the coronavirus pandemic seized up global travel.

"We love and want to preserve the temples," Chhoeurm Try says. "If we don't preserve them... the younger generation would not get a chance to see them." - No safety gear - With just blue hard hats as their only safety precaution, the gardening team are used to performing their duties under the gaze of visiting tourists.

"When local and international tourists see us climb up the temples, it seems scary to them and they think there is a lack of technique," says team leader Ngin Thy.

But using ropes or climbing gear is out of the question, as it could damage the fragile stone work, while scaffolding would take weeks to build and pull down.

"It could cause problems for them instead," Ngin Thy tells AFP. "It is safer for them to just carry a pair of scissors and go straight for the sapling trees.

" There are also tight sections in certain temples that require workers to crawl through, navigating their way around jutting sculptures as they attempt not to unnecessarily come into contact with the friezes.

"At temples with brick work, the job is even more difficult," Chhourm Try says, recounting a near miss a few years ago when a brick fell on his head and cracked his helmet into two.

A handful of local tourists and Buddhist monks gaze up in awe admiring the gardeners' teamwork.

"They are so brave," tourist Roth Veasna says, holding his breath while watching a worker scale a ladder as his colleagues grip it tightly.

- Untamed once, manicured now - Leaving the temples unmanicured could bring back the vision French naturalist and explorer Henri Mouhot had encountered in the 1860s when he chanced upon the site.

It had been abandoned for centuries, its ancient stonework and carvings hidden under jungle growth.

"It is grander than anything left to us by Greece or Rome," Mouhot wrote in his travel journals, which helped popularise it with the West as an important archaeological site.

Today the officials of Apsara Authority -- a government body managing the park -- says they are searching for a liquid substance to eliminate root growth, so as to lessen the risks to the gardeners.

But "we need to experiment first because we are worried that it could also damage the stones when we pour it onto the roots," says deputy director Kim Sothin.

"If we could use it, it will reduce their burden." Until then, it is up to the nimble-footed gardeners to maintain the grandeur of Angkor Wat.

"Other people don't want to do this job because it is risky," says Oeurm Amatak, a 21-year-old who jointed the team a year ago.

As an apprentice, he does not yet dare to climb all the temples and his skillset is developing under the mentorship of his more experienced colleagues.

"You really have to love it, it's not for everyone," he says.

Related Topics

Century World Job Siem Reap Rome Temple Cambodia Greece SITE All From Government Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team allows r ..

7 hours ago

Burj Khalifa celebrates Algeria&#039;s National Da ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag fo ..

8 hours ago

UAE spearheads global renewable energy efforts

9 hours ago

‘National Festival for Tolerance and Coexistence ..

10 hours ago

ADIPEC Awards 2020 goes virtual for milestone 10th ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.