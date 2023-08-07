SBA inaugurates Training Academy, Launches Digital Broadcasting Technology DAB+

Riyadh, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of Media and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) Salman Al-Dosary on Monday inaugurates the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Training Academy and launches the digital broadcasting technology DAB+.

SBA CEO Mohammed Al-Harthi said that the academy will hold training programs in journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, theater and leadership skills.

He also pointed out that the technical team was keen to develop the digital radio broadcasting system so that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be among the first countries to activate the DAB+ technology, which helps improve the sound quality, enhance the listeners' experience, and reduce operational costs and electricity and energy consumption.