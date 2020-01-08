UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Seeks Details Of Pending Cases In Accountability Courts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

SC seeks details of pending cases in accountability courts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide details about the pending corruption cases in the accountability courts across the country.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam sought the above details while hearing the bail plea of a NAB accused Allah Denu Bheu.

At the outset of proceedings, the petitioner's counsel contended that his client, who was in NAB's custody, was ready to pay half of the allegedly misappropriated amount as guarantee and prayed the court grant him bail.

On the occasion, the court expressed its concern over pendency of NAB cases in trial courts, observing as to why cases had been lingering on. It would go through the record of pending cases and see the reason for delay in their trials, it remarked, ordering NAB to provide details about the cases.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite time.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Court

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

24 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

29 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

43 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

46 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

1 hour ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.