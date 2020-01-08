SC seeks details of pending cases in accountability courts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide details about the pending corruption cases in the accountability courts across the country.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam sought the above details while hearing the bail plea of a NAB accused Allah Denu Bheu.

At the outset of proceedings, the petitioner's counsel contended that his client, who was in NAB's custody, was ready to pay half of the allegedly misappropriated amount as guarantee and prayed the court grant him bail.

On the occasion, the court expressed its concern over pendency of NAB cases in trial courts, observing as to why cases had been lingering on. It would go through the record of pending cases and see the reason for delay in their trials, it remarked, ordering NAB to provide details about the cases.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite time.