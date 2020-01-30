Scandal-hit Astros hire veteran Dusty Baker as manager

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Houston Astros, seeking a steadying force after firing manager A.J. Hinch in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball, Wednesday hired Dusty Baker as their new manager.

Baker is a three-time National League Manager of the Year and at 70 becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues.

Hinch was sacked on January 13, just an hour after he and Astros executive Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the 2020 season by Major League Baseball for their failure to prevent an illegal sign-stealing scheme during Houston's 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

"Throughout his successful career, Dusty has embodied the qualities that we were looking for in a manager," Astros owner Jim Crane said in a statement. "He's a winner, and more importantly, a strong leader who has earned the respect of not only his players but of virtually everyone that he has touched in baseball.

"We're extremely excited to name Dusty as the new leader of our ballclub." Baker's managerial resume includes eight playoff appearances and a National League pennant as manager of the Giants in 2002 -- when San Francisco fell one win shy of a World Series title.

He has guided four clubs to the post-season.

Baker will be managing an American League team for the first time, and said he's looking forward to having another chance to claim the World Series title that has eluded him.

"I'm extremely thankful for this opportunity," Baker said. "This is a great ballclub with outstanding players that know how to win. I applaud Jim Crane for the leadership he has shown in recent weeks and look forward to working with him and the players to bring a championship to the City of Houston." But he takes over an Astros team that will be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said an investigation found that the club had violated rules against use of electronic and mechanical devices to decipher opposing team's signs -- most often between pitchers and catchers -- in order to gain a tactical advantage.

The investigation concluded that the sign-stealing in 2017 was "player driven" but said that Hinch knew of it and that there "simply is no justification for Hinch's failure to act."Luhnow, who was also sacked by the Astros shortly after he was suspended by MLB, said he wasn't aware of the scheme.