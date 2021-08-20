UrduPoint.com

Scandal-plagued Party Reclaims Malaysian Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Scandal-plagued party reclaims Malaysian leadership

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :An establishment stalwart was named Malaysia's new prime minister Friday after the previous government collapsed, with a scandal-plagued party reclaiming the leadership that it lost at landmark elections in 2018.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was deputy premier in the last administration, was appointed by the king as the country's next leader after receiving backing from most MPs.

His predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin quit Monday following a turbulent 17 months in office after losing parliamentary support, and as anger grew over his government's handling of a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

The incoming leader is from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin of a coalition that governed for six decades until losing power in 2018 amid the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal.

UMNO had already regained a foothold in power as a partner in the last government, and Ismail Sabri's victory means they have now reclaimed the country's top job without elections.

The constitutional monarch picked the leader based on who commands majority support in parliament, rather than opting for elections, fearing that polls might worsen the country's already dire virus wave.

Following a meeting of the country's royal families, the palace said that the king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, had appointed Ismail Sabri after assessing he had the most backing.

The widely revered monarch also called for the country's bickering politicians to focus on fighting the pandemic.

"The king hopes that with the appointment of the new prime minister, political turbulence in the country will be resolved quickly," the palace said in a statement.

He called on MPs to "cast aside their political agenda and instead unite to fight the pandemic to ensure the nation's prosperity", it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Job Malaysia 2018 From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chie ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency ..

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency as Virus Cases Rise - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent ..

Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent - Airport

17 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 209.72 million, ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 209.72 million, death toll at 4,573,306

41 minutes ago
 India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago
 CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minh ..

CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minhas on his 50th Martyrdom Day

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.