Scandal-ridden Brazil Giant Odebrecht Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Scandal-ridden Brazil construction giant Odebrecht, which has admitted to spending nearly $800 million to bribe officials across Latin America to win contracts, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, judicial sources said.

Company lawyers filed a request with the bankruptcy court in Sao Paulo to negotiate debts of more than $20 billion Dollars, officials quoted by Brazilian media said.

The demand makes it the biggest debt protection process in Brazilian history, exceeding that of telecom provider Oi in 2016.

The procedure allows Odebrecht to maintain its business activities while giving it six months to settle with its creditors.

Among the major creditors of Odebrecht are the public banks Banco Nacional de Desarrollo, Banco de Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.

The request for bankruptcy protection was precipitated by the suspension of the sale of the group's interest in Braskem -- a joint petrochemical company formed with Petrobras -- to Dutch firm LyondellBasell, and the May filing for bankruptcy protection by Odebrecht Atvos, the second-largest ethanol producer in the country.

Odebrecht, which is currently in the process of selling assets to limit its debt, has thus found itself in an even more precarious position vis-a-vis its creditors.

Founded in 1944, Odebrecht S.A. has long been one of Brazil's economic giants, building everything from the Miami Heat basketball arena to a hydroelectric dam in Angola.

